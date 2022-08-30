x
DPS: 1 dead, ambulance driver injured after major crash closes portion of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured following a major crash involving an ambulance that closed a portion of Toll 49 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just south of Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Lindale. The driver of the ambulance was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the wreck has died, according to DPS.

The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.

Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

