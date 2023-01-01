Major crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.t

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is working a major crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy.

At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. is being diverted onto Earl Campbell Pkwy.

Police are in the roadway directing traffic and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.