Crash on Hwy 110 Troup and Kensington leads to diverted traffic

TYLER, Texas — A car crash has occurred on Highway 110 Troup and Kensington in Tyler.

A white box car and a gold Sedan collided at 8:30 am due to an unsafe lane change. The at fault driver is currently unknown.

Tyler police officers are currently on the scene and are diverting traffic to one lane. The box car has been overturned onto its left side. Drive with caution if near the area.

According to Tyler Police Officer Andy Erbaugh, the driver of the box truck was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services with minor injuries, and the driver of the Sedan has no reported injuries.