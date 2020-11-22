Crash on US 79 in Rusk County leaves 2 dead

The names of the deceased will be released after their families are notified.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people died in a wreck on U.S. Highway 79 South in Rusk County that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a statement the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management made on social media.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on their Twitter and Facebook pages that the crash happened at the intersection of US 79 and County Road 4255.

They have yet to release details of the crash, including the number of cars or the names of the people involved.