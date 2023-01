According to a Facebook post on Payne Springs Fire Rescue, both lanes are closed due to the crash and weather conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — There was a crash on the bridge between Payne Springs and Gun Barrel this evening.

According to a Facebook post on Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene clearing a crash.

Fire officials said the both lanes are closed due to the crash and weather conditions.

North bound is currently shut down due to a wreck, the post said.