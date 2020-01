TYLER, Texas — A crash is slowing traffic at a busy Tyler intersection.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the wreck occurred just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Paluxy Drive and East Southeast Loop 323.

CBS19 crews on scene say traffic is moving slowly at this time.

Please use caution when driving through the area.

Details in regards to injuries are unavailable at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is released.