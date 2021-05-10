How to create some buzz to help Texas' pollinators

The goal of the BioBlitz, which runs until Oct. 17, is to raise awareness for the diversity and importance of pollinators in Texas.

TYLER, Texas — If you’re someone who loves nature – here is a fun and easy movement you can sign up for and all you need is a phone, and social media.

From now through Oct. 17, Texas’ Sixth Annual Pollinator BioBlitz will be taking place to help raise awareness about the importance of our pollinators.

Participating is simple. If you see any type of pollinator such as a butterfly, hummingbird or bee, simply snap a photo and upload it to any social media platform with the hashtag #TXPollinators.

The collaborative project is being organized through several groups such as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the National Butterfly Center, the National Wildlife Federation, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

You don't have to visit any of the sites listed above to do get involved, but they are great resources when it comes to identifying pollinators and their favorite plants in your area.

If you would like to take your participation to the next level, you can sign on to become a community scientist by recording your observations through the iNaturalist application on your smart device.

There is no cost to participate. The only tools needed are a camera or smartphone, and internet access.