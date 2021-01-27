x
Credit card skimmer found at Sam's Food Mart in Marshall

The investigation remains ongoing.
Credit: Marshall police

MARSHALL, Texas — A credit card skimmer was found at Sam's Food Mart in Marshall on Monday.

According to Marshall police, the device was found at Sam’s Food Mart (pump #1) at 1800 Victory Drive in Marshall. 

Credit card skimmers are devices added to gas pumps or ATMs. As the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer, criminals gain access to your personal information and make fraudulent transactions. 

If paying at a gas pump, officials say to follow these easy steps to minimize your chance of becoming a victim.

  • Look to ensure the security tape on the cabinet has not been torn or damaged.
  • Save your receipt.
  • Check your bank statements.

You may also contact the Texas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA to inspect a pump if you believe there is a skimmer.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.