Credit card skimmer found at Sam's Food Mart in Marshall

The investigation remains ongoing.

MARSHALL, Texas — A credit card skimmer was found at Sam's Food Mart in Marshall on Monday.

According to Marshall police, the device was found at Sam’s Food Mart (pump #1) at 1800 Victory Drive in Marshall.

Credit card skimmers are devices added to gas pumps or ATMs. As the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer, criminals gain access to your personal information and make fraudulent transactions.

If paying at a gas pump, officials say to follow these easy steps to minimize your chance of becoming a victim.

Look to ensure the security tape on the cabinet has not been torn or damaged.

Save your receipt.

Check your bank statements.

You may also contact the Texas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA to inspect a pump if you believe there is a skimmer.