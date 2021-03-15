North Raguet Street in Lufkin blocked as crews battle blaze at Lulu’s Resale

Officials say the road will be blocked for the next several hours.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police and Fire Department are on scene battling a blaze at a local furniture store.

According to officials, around 1:58 p.m. crews responded to the fire at Lulu’s Resale located at 1008 North Raguet Street.

North Raguet Street is completely blocked as crews work to contain the fire to prevent it from burning into a mechanic shop connected to the end of the building.

No one was inside the building at the time.