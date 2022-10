The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

GILMER, Texas — Crews are battling a large blaze at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink after the building caught fire Monday night.

An official with the Gilmer Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on the scene responding to the fire at the skating rink, located at 1152 S Wood St. in Gilmer.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.