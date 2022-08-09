x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battle two wildfires in Trinity County area

Wallace said fire personnel are attempting to reach a new forest fire in the Woodlake area.

More Videos

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling two grass fires in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a wildfire in the area of FM 355 on the old Fountain Creek deer lease reignited Tuesday after catching fire initially Monday night.  

Wallace said fire personnel are also attempting to reach a new forest fire in the Woodlake area. 

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire on the old Fountain Creek deer lease has affected 480 acres and is currently 90% contained.

RELATED: On their fourth deployment, Longview firefighters fight wildfires across Texas

RELATED: Crews on scene of wildfire in Lufkin

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out