Crews battle two wildfires in Trinity County area

Wallace said fire personnel are attempting to reach a new forest fire in the Woodlake area.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling two grass fires in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a wildfire in the area of FM 355 on the old Fountain Creek deer lease reignited Tuesday after catching fire initially Monday night.

