Crews battle two wildfires in Trinity County area

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling two grass fires in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a wildfire in the area of FM 355 on the old Fountain Creek deer lease reignited Tuesday after catching fire initially Monday night.
Wallace said fire personnel are also attempting to reach a new forest fire in the Woodlake area.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire on the old Fountain Creek deer lease has affected 480 acres and is currently 90% contained.
RELATED: Crews on scene of wildfire in Lufkin