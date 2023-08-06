Crews in Johnson County battling 500-acre grass fire, officials say

The fire is happening near Forth Worth.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Johnson County are working to put out a large grass fire that's burned an estimated 350 acres.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is happening near county roads 1232 and 1127, just southwest of Godley.

Officials the fire is moving north to northwest and crossed County Road 1233. The blaze is currently 25% contained, according to officials.

Update: the #DoubleBackFire in Johnson County remains an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. The fire is moving in the north/northwest direction. Additional aircraft are arriving to support ground crews. #txfire pic.twitter.com/eqxJmlpAC3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023

Both ground and air crews are fighting the fire. No structures have been destroyed but multiple homes have been threatened by the fire, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office shared video on Facebook, saying that the fire was close to a home but that a helicopter dropped water "just in time."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.