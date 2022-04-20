City of Tyler cleanup crews lending hand to residents dealing with storm debris

City workers are removing storm debris from yards free of charge.

TYLER, Texas — Many people in Tyler are still struggling to clean up fallen tree limbs and other debris from last week's storms. However, they're now receiving much-needed help..

The City of Tyler is sending multiple crews out in brush trucks to pick up storm debris from yards. Also, the service is completed by the city free of charge. As a result, Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow says they've noticed a huge increase in work order demand.

"After the storm we’ve seen a huge increase in work orders," said Sparrow. "Just yesterday we received 100 work orders. And normally we get 20-30 work orders."

The work orders are being completed as fast as the city workers can go. However, Sparrow said that the increased need has created extra days and hours of work for them to try and clean up everything as quick as possible.

"But we are running brush trucks and other trucks to help clean up debris," said Sparrow. "You’ll even see us working through Saturday. We’ll be working extra to get that cleaned as fast as we can.”

The deadline for work orders to be submitted to ensure a free cleanup is this Friday, April 22. However, the city encourages residents to put those work orders in as soon as possible.