Crews repair pipe break after over 100,000 gallons of sewer discharges in Nacogdoches

Director of Public Works and City Engineer Steve Bartlett said the pipe has been repaired and there are no additional issues or contamination.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Crews have made repairs after a pipe collapse led to more than 100,000 gallons of sewer discharging into a tributary near Lanana Creek in Nacogdoches Thursday.

According to the city of Nacogdoches, a section of an 8-inch concrete sewer pipe collapsed, causing discharge to come into a tributary approximately 1.5 miles from Lanana Creek.

The pipe collapsed near the area south of Ridgewood Drive and west of Press Road. Crews estimated the discharge totaled over 100,000 gallons.

The Texas Commission Environmental Quality was notified. The city said the environmental threat is minimal and overflow was mostly contained in the typically dry stream bed.

Director of Public Works and City Engineer Steve Bartlett said the break happened in a wooded area of the city and pipe has been repaired. He said there are no additional issues or contamination.