GREGG COUNTY — According to the Longview Fire Department's Twitter page, crews are at a mobile home fire that started at around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Estes Parkway.

According to authorities, there was someone inside the home at the time.

As of right now, there are no confirmed injuries.

A crew from CBS19 is headed to the scene.

