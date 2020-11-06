The Tyler Fire Department responded to an overnight vehicle and structure fire at a local business.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire around 2 a.m early Thursday morning at East Texas Pool Service located at 2324 East Southeast Loop 323.

Upon arrival, fire units reported a vehicle engulfed in flames, which officials say was parked beneath an overhang on the back side of the split level building.

Firefighters quickly began work to contain the vehicle fire, while others entered the building to ensure that the fire did not extend throughout the structure.

Crews were able to pull the vehicle away from the building to prevent additional damage. While there was some smoke in the building, the building’s interior did not suffer any damage.

Tyler FD responded with five engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief, and an investigator. All units were clear from the scene around 4 a.m.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.