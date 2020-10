The fire occurred at the Northview Apartments located at 331 North Longview Street.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore police and fire departments are on scene of a structure fire.

According to officials, the fire occurred in a multi-unit duplex at the Northview Apartments located at 331 North Longview Street.

The apartment complex management says the apartment involved is vacant.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire.