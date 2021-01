This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Crews responded to a structure fire overnight in near Pollard Park in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of Frye Ave.

Officials are reportedly still on scene at this time. Please avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.