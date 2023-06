It's unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the wreck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at Troup Highway and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night.

According to our crew, the crash involved two cars and police and EMS are responding to the area. Tyler police active calls show the pin-in crash happened around 10:30 p.m.