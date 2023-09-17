Crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle on US Hwy 259 South near County Road 3197

Officials are warning the public to expect major delays in order to clear the scene.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A wreck involving a motorcycle has occurred on the US Highway 259 on Sunday afternoon.

Rusk County Emergency Management is responding to the scene.

The wreck occurred on US Highway 259 South near County Road 3197. Officials are warning the public to expect major delays.

A medical helicopter has been sent out to also assist in the wreck.

As of now there is no information on injuries or how many parties are involved.