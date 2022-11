The City of Overton has experienced a break in a 10" Water Main on FM 850

TYLER, Texas — According to the Overton Police Department Facebook, Overton has experienced a break in a 10" Water Main on FM 850.

Due to the weather and the severity, the break will take longer to repair.

Once break is repaired, the city will be under Boil Water Notice.

Chief Bryan Pool will attempt to have bottles of water brought in but is expecting delays due to holiday weekend.