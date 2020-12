Injuries have been reported.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple crews are responding to two separate crashes at an intersection in Rusk County.

According to Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash is at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 850 and State Highway 42 in New London.

Searcy says four vehicles are involved in the crash.

Injuries have been reported.

Roads are blocked at this time. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.