Officials: Dog dead after fire destroys Lufkin apartment building

Old Union Road from Trailwood Circle to Live Oak Lane are closed because of the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — One dog was killed in a fire that destroyed a Lufkin apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

Lufkin firefighters responded to the blaze at the Great Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen coming from the 600 building.

The building and nearby structures were evacuated immediately and the fire was under control around 2:30 p.m.

"Thankfully, there were no human injuries reported, but unfortunately one dog died in a downstairs unit," Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin spokesperson, said.

The building is believed to be a total loss, Pebsworth said. Twenty-six people responded to the scene to combat the fire.