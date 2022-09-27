Officials: Dog dead after fire destroys Lufkin apartment building

LUFKIN, Texas — One dog was killed in a fire that destroyed a Lufkin apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Lufkin firefighters responded to the blaze at the Great Oaks Apartments around 1 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen coming from the 600 building.
The building and nearby structures were evacuated immediately and the fire was under control around 2:30 p.m.
"Thankfully, there were no human injuries reported, but unfortunately one dog died in a downstairs unit," Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin spokesperson, said.
The building is believed to be a total loss, Pebsworth said. Twenty-six people responded to the scene to combat the fire.
The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.