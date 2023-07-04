OFFICIALS: 1 dead, 4 injured after fireworks set for event cause fire at Gilmer venue

Initial information shows the accident happened as fireworks were getting ready for an event later Tuesday night.

GILMER, Texas — Officials in Upshur County say a fireworks explosion caused a fire at a Gilmer event venue Tuesday that left one person dead and four others injured.

Upshur County deputies, constables, fire agencies and medical personnel responded to The Firehouse Nine Farm Event Venue, located at 4101 Locust Road, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire involved fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office said.

One person has died and four people are injured as a result of the fire. The person who died has not been identified yet, UCSO said.

Initial information shows the accident happened as fireworks were getting ready for an event later Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says there's no indication of foul play.

Officials say the fire has been contained.

Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF are investigating the incident. Sheriff Larry Webb and Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Nichols are also on scene.