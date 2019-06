RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Crews are responding to a fire in the 23000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 95, between US 84 and Garrison.

According to a tweet from Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a trailer carrying a load of hay caught fire.

The hay has been removed from the trailer but the roadway remains blocked.

The Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Garrison Fire Department are working the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.