UPDATE: 1 adult, 3 children die in Smith County house fire

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information becomes available.

WINONA, Texas — An adult and three children are dead, and one person was taken to a local hospital following a Monday afternoon house fire in Smith County.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Devonne Drive, near the Starrville Church of the Living God, just off Highway 271.

Officials say an off-duty law enforcement official was driving on Highway 271 and spotted smoke off of Highway 271. He pulled up to find a house fire on Devone Dr. Crews are still working to put out hot spots at the house at this time.

Initial reports stated the fire was at the church. Crews on scene confirmed the blaze was at a house near the church.