This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 100 block of S. Beckham Ave.

The Tyler Police Department is assisting in traffic control. All north and south lanes of S. Beckham Ave. are closed between E. Erwin St. and E. Elm St.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area as officers are in the roadway directing traffic.