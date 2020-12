Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in northeast Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department (LFD), the fire was reported in the 100 block of Wilellen Street, near Lifebridge Christian Center.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.