LAKEPORT, Texas — Crews from multiple departments have extinguished a structure fire that broke out Monday morning near Lake Cherokee.

According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, around 6 a.m., they and crews from the Longview Fire Department and Kilgore Fire Department, are working a fire in the 8800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2011, across the street from the ELVFD Station No. 1.

No injuries were reported.