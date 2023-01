Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday. There's currently no information regarding injuries.

TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene.