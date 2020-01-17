CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Houston County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing Wells man around the Neches River.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, Danny Wayne Carter, who runs Danny Carter Insurance in Wells, has been missing since Sunday night.

Sheriff Campbell says he was hog hunting when he went missing and was last seen in Houston County.

Crews have searched both sides of the Neches River throughout the week, including bringing in volunteers and Houston County deputies on horseback.

Sheriff Campbell says the search will focus on the Houston County side of the river Friday.