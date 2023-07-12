Crews to make new traffic signal, replace at two Tyler intersections

The current traffic signal and equipment at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard have passed their lifespan.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved an over $1 million contract to reconstruct the West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection and build a new traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road.

City leaders voted in favor of awarding the contract to Striping Technology, LP. The current traffic signal and equipment at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard have passed their lifespan and the traffic signal mast arms are showing defects.

This project includes installing a new traffic signal cabinet, traffic signal poles, underground conduit, cabling, pedestrian signals, curb ramps and pavement markings. It was approved in the 2021-2022 Half-Cent Work Plan, the city of Tyler said.

Portable traffic signal trailers will be added this September and the project should be complete by August 2024 depending on when they get the equipment and materials.

The current traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road is a flashing yellow light, and the city found a new traffic signal was needed.

"A study of the West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road intersection revealed that traffic volumes and crash history justified installation of a traffic signal," said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. "The area is seeing additional development, and traffic volumes are continuing to increase on West Grande Boulevard as well as County Road 192."