Crews work to repair gas line leak in Harrison County

Citizens in the area or people traveling through will smell the odor of natural gas until the line is repaired.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid FM 2199 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a natural gas line late Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck an active natural gas line around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy was contacted about the damage, but the line has not been repaired as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

A CenterPoint representative on the scene said workers are monitoring natural gas levels and attempting to bypass the line to avoid gas interruption. Crews have also reduced the pressure in the active gas line during this repair, the sheriff's office said.