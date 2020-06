HENDERSON, Texas — Crews have extinguished an early morning structure fire at a Henderson fast food restaurant.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the blaze broke out at Sonic, located at 500 U.S. Highway 79 North, around 6 a.m. About 20 minutes, the Henderson Fire Department put out the flames.

Initial reports indicate the fire broke out behind the eatery's grill.

No injuries were reported.