19 ON SCENE: Crews working massive structure fire near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments are working together to extinguish a large structure fire.
According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information is made available.