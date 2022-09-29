About 700 acres burned as crews work on large grass fire in Palo Pinto County

The latest update from officials said the fire is 10% contained as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Palo Pinto County are currently working on a large grass fire near Possum Kingdom Lake

The fire is happening just south of the lake.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, which the organization named the Lazy Fire, has burned an estimated 700 acres and is 10% contained as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Prior to the Forest Service's response, the Possum Kingdom East Volunteer Fire Department had said on Facebook that there was a controlled burn happening in the area.

The volunteer department later said the fire "has gotten out of control."

Morgan Broome of the Rancher Navy organization, which helps evacuate ranch animals during hazards, said the group evacuated around 100 horses from SET Ranch.

Broome said a woman who works for the ranch was injured during the evacuation and was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.