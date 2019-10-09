HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews have been working overnight to clear up a fiery scene on Interstate 20 in Harrison County.

According to the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, around 11 p.m. Monday crews responded to the scene on Loop 281 near mile marker 599.

Several vehicles involved in the crash caught fire.

The Texas forest service placed a plow line around the perimeter of a woods fire sparked by the vehicles involved.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say there was a rekindle Tuesday morning but is now under control.

At this time, officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Officials say some smoke and smoldering will be in the area due to a large number of limbs and trees that were cut in the area around some power lines.

The West Harrison VFD says personnel will monitor the area for the next couple of days.

The Texas Department of Transportation and troopers with the Texas Department Public Safety assisted to clear the roadway.