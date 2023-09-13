Crimestoppers ask for help searching for people accused of stealing concession items, ATV from Nacogdoches Youth Baseball Complex

Concession stand items along with a Kawasaki Mule used to support the kids baseball programs were stolen from the complex.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Officials are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of stealing concession items and an ATV from the Nacogdoches Youth Baseball Complex.

In a Facebook post, the Nacogdoches Crimestoppers said police are searching for people connected to recent burglaries at the baseball complex on Old Tyler Road.

Concession stand items along with a Kawasaki Mule used to support the kids baseball programs were stolen from the complex. Both burglaries happened around the same time toward the end of August and beginning of September. The Mule was found by Nacogdoches police on Sept. 6, the Crimestoppers said.