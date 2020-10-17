Crisman School in Longview to close for rest of school year, hopes to reopen in fall 2021

Crisman board member Latricia Malone said board members decided to close the school because there was not enough income to keep it open.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic and leadership changes have forced the private Crisman School in Longview to shut down Oct. 30 for the rest of the school year.

The school serves students in prekindergarten through eighth grade who need special education services, she said. Some of those needs could be attention deficit disorder, dyslexia or autism.