CROCKETT, Texas — The Crockett Police Department is investigating a child abuse case out of the Treehouse Academy.

According to the Crockett Police Department, the investigation began after one of the staff members showed authorities video of her child, who was also at the daycare, being "mistreated or abused" by some members of the staff.

Detectives with Crockett police met with the daycare's administration to obtain more video.

Police say the children involved in the alleged abuse are between two and three years old.

One of the teachers, 29-year-old Shaquill Johnson, was charged with abandoning or endangering a child. There is a warrant for Johnson's arrest, however she has yet to be arrested at this time.

Meanwhile, detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and expect more arrest warrants in the future.

The Crockett Police Department is in close contact with parents whose children were allegedly abused. Police say the Treehouse Academy is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone whose child may have been abused at the daycare is urged to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and ask for Lieutenant Blake Gates or Detective Leea Price.