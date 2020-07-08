Crockett police searching for runaway teen

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Precious is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-202.

CROCKETT, Texas — The Crockett Police Department is seeking help locating a teen who is believed to be a runaway.

According to Crockett PD, Precious Aaliyah Epps, 17, of Crockett, ran away from her home.

Precious was last seen wearing a black hoodie, short gray shorts, and had a blue printed backpack. Her hair was worn in a bun.

Precious is described as 5’2” and weighs about 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Precious is most likely in the Crockett area.