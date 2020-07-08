Crockett police searching for runaway teen

CROCKETT, Texas — The Crockett Police Department is seeking help locating a teen who is believed to be a runaway.
According to Crockett PD, Precious Aaliyah Epps, 17, of Crockett, ran away from her home.
Precious was last seen wearing a black hoodie, short gray shorts, and had a blue printed backpack. Her hair was worn in a bun.
Precious is described as 5’2” and weighs about 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Precious is most likely in the Crockett area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Precious is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-202.