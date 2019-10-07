CROCKETT, Texas — The Crockett Police Department is currently searching for teenager who reportedly ran away from home on Monday.

According to the CPD, Precious Aaliyah Epps, 16, of Crockett, stands 5'2" and weighs approximately 142 pounds.

She was last seen wearing red shorts, a black and gray t-shirt, and a black and white ball cap.

Police believe a person or persons is helping hide her. If this is the case, the those helping hide Epps can and will be charged with harboring a runaway, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $4,000, the CPD says.

Anyone with information regarding the Epps's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD immediately.