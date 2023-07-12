Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year in Tyler

There are currently nine crossing guard positions available, offering an hourly wage of $11.55.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is looking for committed individuals interested in becoming school crossing guards for the upcoming academic year.

With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, Tyler needs at least 35 crossing guards to ensure the safety of students during their daily commute.

Those who get hired will have the opportunity to return for the following school year, earning a stable and reliable source of income.

The crossing guard position aligns with the Tyler Independent School District (TISD) schedule, making it a seasonal opportunity.

All crossing guards must be available for two separate shifts from 6:40 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and from 2:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. This schedule ensures that crossing guards can effectively assist students during their morning and afternoon commutes.

To be eligible for the crossing guard position, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma, and be able to work in various weather circumstances.

In addition, candidates must pass pre-employment testing and demonstrate an ability to interact with children in a positive manner.