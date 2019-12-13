TYLER, Texas — A new cookie company is making its way to the Rose City.

According to the City of Tyler's permit system, a permit was issued for 8982 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 110, at The Village at Cumberland Park for a value of $218,531.

The site will house Crumbl Cookies, according to CBS19's newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, the company has expanded to more than 50 locations in 11 states.

The Tyler location will be the third franchise in Texas with others currently being operated in Southlake and San Antonio, according to the Crumbl Cookies website.