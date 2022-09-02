Crumbl Cookies in Tyler hosts fundraiser in honor of employee killed in wreck

Molly Reck was one of the first hires at Crumbl's Tyler location and graduated from Whitehouse High School this May.

TYLER, Texas — Crumbl Cookies store in Tyler is hosting a fundraiser Friday for the family of an 18-year-old employee who died in a wreck near Whitehouse in August.

Molly L. Reck, of Tyler, passed away Aug. 17 when her vehicle was struck head-on on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reck was one of the first hires at Crumbl's Tyler location and graduated from Whitehouse High School this May.

According to the company, all proceeds from sales made Friday, Sept. 2 will go toward Reck's family. Community members are invited to attend.

"Crumbl's mission is to bring friends and family together so we thought as owners, let's bring people together to honor Molly's service to our store and our community," said Lindsey Holt, store owner and fundraiser organizer. "Molly was an exemplary and dedicated employee for two years and we were honored to know and work for her."

Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, Reck's favorite cookie, will be on the menu. She loved pink, which is the same color as Crumbl box and the store's pink sugar cookie. She was also a cancer survivor of 13 years, Crumbl said in an announcement.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said in August those at the district are praying and thinking about the Reck family.