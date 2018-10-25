TYLER — The contentious U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke comes to East Texas Thursday with both candidates holding rallies.

Beto O'Rourke will appear at the Longview Community Center at 11:30 a.m. before heading to Liberty Mission Baptist Church in Tyler for an event at 1:30 p.m.

Sen. Ted Cruz will start in Tyler at Sharon Shriner's Hall in Tyler at 4 p.m. Afterward, he will head to the Longview Exhibit Center for an event at 6:45 p.m.

CBS 19 will stream these events live on our Facebook page.

Bryan Boes and Darcy Birden will be following the two candidates around throughout the day to give you live updates throughout the day.

