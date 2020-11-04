TYLER, Texas — Every part of the economy is struggling right now, but our oil and gas businesses are dealing with a unique set of challenges. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) says help may be on the way from a foreign source, but he is not yet convinced.

“[In] Texas, we’re dealing with three simultaneous crises,” Sen. Cruz told CBS19 Friday.

The first is the health impact of coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 Texans and sickened more than 11,000. The second crisis is the economic crash caused by local, state, and federal responses to the pandemic, shutting down schools, a variety of non-essential businesses and sporting events.

Sen. Cruz said demand for oil has dropped by roughly 40 percent.

“And then, at the same time,” Sen. Cruz explained “we have an energy and oil and gas crisis because Russia and Saudi Arabia both chose to take advantage of this global health epidemic to flood the market with oil and cause the prices to collapse, in an effort to destroy the American energy industry and drive out of business shale producers in Texas and across the country.”

Crude oil was trading for more than $60 a barrel at the start of 2020, but it closed at approximately $23 a barrel Thursday.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with the Saudis,” Sen. Cruz stated. “I joined with 12 other Senators, all from major energy-producing states, in a letter that we wrote jointly to the Saudi ambassador holding them to account for waging this assault on energy producers in America.

“Nine of us did a conference call with the Saudi ambassador a couple of weeks ago which was as bare-knuckled and candid a conversation with a foreign leader as I’ve ever had in my entire time in the Senate,” Sen. Cruz said.

Sen. Cruz says that Texas conducts more trade with Saudi Arabia, an at-times contentious ally of the United States, than any other state.

“And, in my view, Saudi Arabia was taking advantage of a health crisis to wage economic warfare on the United States,” Sen. Cruz said, “to try to bankrupt small businesses, energy producers throughout the state, and that was a serious act of hostility that we would not take lying down.

“Now, the Saudis’ defense was essentially, ‘but, Russia! But, Russia!’ To which I responded, ‘yes, Russia is our enemy. They behaved like our enemy. We treat them like our enemy. You’re supposed to be our friend, so act like it!’”

Saudi Arabia has agreed to reduce production by as much as 15 million barrels per day. That announcement brought the price of crude up a tad, peaking at $28.18 per barrel before retreating. However, Sen. Cruz said the Saudis have a history of reneging on their promises, so he will wait and see if they follow through this time. He said he and others have made their expectations clear about what will happen if the Saudis do not.

“There would be significant national security and foreign policy consequences,” he stated, “if they continue to wage economic warfare on jobs in the United States exploiting a public health crisis.”

Sen. Cruz said he has another call with the Saudi ambassador planned for Saturday.

He has also spent a lot of time on the phone with business and civic leaders around Texas. He is in the middle of what he calls a tele-tour, talking to a variety of trade groups, community groups, and politicians, including a call Thursday with economic development groups from Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and Texarkana. He said the energy sector is a topic that comes up frequently during these conference calls.

He said even the recent gains in oil prices have not been enough to restart operations for local oil and gas companies.

“That is still below the cost of production in Texas,” Sen. Cruz explained. “That is still placing virtually every producer in Texas, especially, the small, independents that have been the backbone of exploration, have been the backbone of jobs in Texas, the independents are very much in jeopardy.”

Sen. Cruz also recorded an episode of his podcast, “Judgement,” that he says was entirely about the oil and gas industry in Texas. He says that episode would likely be available Friday night.