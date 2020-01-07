Culture ETX in Tyler temporarily closing after staffer possibly exposed to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — Culture ETX is closing for the time being after an employee was possibly exposed to COVID-19.
According to the eatery, the employee may have come in contact with a person with COVID-19 during their off hours.
"They notified us immediately upon finding out about it and we are temporarily closing until their test results come back in," Culture ETX said. "We will be fully sterilizing the restaurant (as always) and will notify y’all as soon as we get the results back from the testing. We believe that full transparency is key in this time, and we want y’all to know that we will do everything in our power to ensure that we deliver the absolute best food and service to you all in the safest manner possible."
Culture ETX also encouraged residents to wear masks when out and about.