Cumberland Academy athletic program placed under 2-year probation for allowing ineligible athlete to play

TYLER, Texas — Cumberland Academy's athletic program has been placed on a two-year probation after the UIL State Executive Committee found a basketball coach allowed an ineligible student to play.

In a Monday morning virtual hearing, the committee issued the two-year probation for the Tyler charter school and then placed former Athletic Director Mike Richardson on a one-year suspension.

Last month, the committee gave former Cumberland Academy High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Robert Sampson one-year suspension from coaching, two years probation, a public reprimand and additional training.

Cumberland Academy and Richardson were also issued a public reprimand.

Richardson apologized for his "poor decisions" in connection with allowing the athlete to play while ineligible. He said that choice brought negative attention to the school and cost him the athletic director position.

He told the committee members Sampson talked to him multiple times about having the athlete play knowing that he was ineligible. Richardson initially would not allow the athlete to participate.

But after noticing the team hadn't won any district games, Richardson said he agreed to letting the athlete play in a game.

According to Richardson, Sampson felt bad the student wasn't going to be able to play his senior year.

Attorney Joe Hoffer, who represented the school and Cumberland Academy Head of School Norma Cotton, said the current school officials are committed to making sure this doesn't happen again.

The district was not aware of Richardson's involvement in Sampson's decision to allow the player to participate. District officials believed it was Sampson's "unilateral" decision, Hoffer said.

After issuing the probation and suspensions, UIL State Executive Committee Chairman Mike Motheral told the hearing attendees that Cumberland Academy "will be under a microscope."

"There needs to be closer supervision of what's going on," Motheral said.

He added that he appreciated Richardson's attitude and responsibility in this matter.

Cumberland Academy Superintendent Rusty Robinett, who was not at the school district last year, said the academy is dedicated to following the rules from UIL.

According to the school website, Robinett most recently was the principal at Spring Hill High School in Longview before coming to Cumberland.