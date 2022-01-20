Cumberland Academy introduces lacrosse to student-athletes

Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports across the country.

TYLER, Texas — Cumberland Academy recently added the sport of lacrosse to its list of athletic programs.

This sport is growing extremely fast across the country.

In major cities such as Houston, Austin and Dallas this sport has already taken off as many players have committed to play in college.

For East Texas it is still a work in progress, but Cumberland Academy has already introduced this sport and they are competing with the highly-touted teams out of Dallas.

Many players have found a great interest to this sport because of how fast paced it is.

"The constant stoppages of baseball and football bored me with it," said goalie Dustin Miller.

Finding a sport that fits speed, skill, and endurance is hard to find but lacrosse fits all of those categories.